James Anthony "Andy" Brewington, 55, of 99 Perdie Hall Road, Clinton, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at East Carolina Holiness Church with the Rev. James "Buddy" Brewington, the Rev. Glenn Vann and the Rev. Mitchell Brewington officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

James, born in 1963 in Sampson County, was the son of Carol Ludell Simmons Brewington and James Arthur Brewington. He was a self-employed owner of Brewington & Sons Home Improvement and attended East Carolina Holiness Church.

James is survived by his wife, Laura Ann Carter Brewington; parents, James Arthur Brewington and Carol Brewington; sons, Anthony Blake Brewington and James Allan Brewington, both of Clinton; four grandchildren; siblings, Carol Brewington (Berry) and Alex Brewington (Juanita); and a host of nieces and nephews.

