James Spell

SALEMBURG — Mr. James Bertice Spell, 81, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Union Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt and the Rev. W.O. Reiber officiating. Burial will follow in the Spell Cemetery, Dunn Road, Roseboro, N.C.

Mr. Spell was a native of Sampson County, the son of Lester Frank and Iruthie Warren Spell. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Margaret Spell Walker and brother, Lonnie Wilbert Spell. He was a farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Royal Spell of the home; son, James M. "Mike" Spell and wife, Janice of Salemburg; daughter, Shari S. Hall and husband, Irvin Hall, Jr. of Salemburg; sister, Brownie C. Spell and husband, DK of Clinton; three grandchildren, Kelly L. Spell, Shannon S. New and Madison G. Hall; two great-grandchildren, MaryBeth and Brooke New; four step grandchildren; and three step great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

