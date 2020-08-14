ROSEBORO — Mr. James Claxton Honeycutt, 76, of Roseboro passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Mr. Honeycutt was a native of Sampson County, the son of Claxton and Ludie House Honeycutt. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, James Kevin Honeycutt. He was retired from the Goodyear Tire Company.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel D. Brown of the home; three daughters, Deneen Branch and husband, Wayne of Roseboro; Becky Honeycutt of Roseboro; and Cindy Rouse and husband Bobby of Roseboro; three brothers, William Honeycutt of Hope Mills; Leonard Honeycutt of Stedman; and Robert Honeycutt of Fayetteville; sister, Mary Ann Faircloth of Clinton; seven grandchildren, Darren Branch, Brandon Branch, Johnny Carey Jr., Taylor Carey, Cameron Blackwell, Jeffrey Rouse, and Jade Honeycutt; and two great grandchildren, Alanna Carey and Matthew Brown.

