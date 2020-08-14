1/1
James Claxton Honeycutt
ROSEBORO — Mr. James Claxton Honeycutt, 76, of Roseboro passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with the Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Mr. Honeycutt was a native of Sampson County, the son of Claxton and Ludie House Honeycutt. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, James Kevin Honeycutt. He was retired from the Goodyear Tire Company.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel D. Brown of the home; three daughters, Deneen Branch and husband, Wayne of Roseboro; Becky Honeycutt of Roseboro; and Cindy Rouse and husband Bobby of Roseboro; three brothers, William Honeycutt of Hope Mills; Leonard Honeycutt of Stedman; and Robert Honeycutt of Fayetteville; sister, Mary Ann Faircloth of Clinton; seven grandchildren, Darren Branch, Brandon Branch, Johnny Carey Jr., Taylor Carey, Cameron Blackwell, Jeffrey Rouse, and Jade Honeycutt; and two great grandchildren, Alanna Carey and Matthew Brown.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
