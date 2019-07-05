James Clifford "Yankee" Tew departed this life on Monday, July 1, 2019 being 56 years of age.

He was born on February 22, 1963 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Jim and Hilda Marty Tew. He was also preceded in death by his sister Rosenna Tew Starling. Uncle Yankee was a huge cut up who had an infectious personality. He was described as having that type of personality that you just wanted to get to know him. He was a member of the graduating class of 1981 of Dunn High School and a member of Dunn Rescue Squad. His sister has fond memories of him coming home late in the night and telling her stories of his adventures that evening with the Rescue Squad. He was a member of Divine Street United Methodist Church and he loved his cars, particularly Pontiac Firebirds. Many around Dunn may remember him cruising up to the T-Mart in his Firebird with his seven foot pet python. He had a great sense of adventure and was very spontaneous. That could be demonstrated by the time the kids wanted a horse for Christmas and Yankee buys the horse and rides him all the way home. He had mad cooking skills, probably even better than Alton Brown. Cliff was the cool dad, all his kids friends loved to come over and hang out, and right before bed they would get out a couple of bowls and spoons and have a big bowl of ice cream with Hershey's syrup and sprinkles. The dog always got to lick the bowl.

James leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Wanda Parker Tew; two sons, James "Mac" Tew of Stedman and Michael Logan Tew of Fayetteville; daughter, Erin Drummond and husband Aaron of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Aliyah Drummond and Langston Drummond; sister, Martha Saieed and husband Robert of Greenville; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in the chapel of Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home where a celebration of his life will commence at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Ameen and Mr. Lee Creighton officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made in James memory to , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

