James Dino Williams

ROSEBORO- Retired Army SFC James Dino Williams, 78, of Roseboro NC passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, NC.

A burial service will be held Monday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m., at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake, North Carolina

Born on December 31, and raised in Sampson County. James was the son of the late Emma Lee and Jesse B. Williams. He was a proud United States Army Veteran. James served throughout the world as a Graves Registration Specialist and Truck Vehicle Repairer during his t20 years of service. During his retirement years, he spent time visiting family and friends, traveling to classic car shows, repairing cars, and planting palm trees.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory: children, Nina Williams, Robin Cohen(Lamont), Tracy Grimes, Jimmy Williams, Jesse Williams, Clarissa Wilson(Larry), Erica Glover, Janita Williams Petree, and Enrico Glover(Shalawn), and a host of grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.