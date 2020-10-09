1/1
James Dino Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Dino Williams

ROSEBORO- Retired Army SFC James Dino Williams, 78, of Roseboro NC passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, NC.

A burial service will be held Monday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m., at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake, North Carolina

Born on December 31, and raised in Sampson County. James was the son of the late Emma Lee and Jesse B. Williams. He was a proud United States Army Veteran. James served throughout the world as a Graves Registration Specialist and Truck Vehicle Repairer during his t20 years of service. During his retirement years, he spent time visiting family and friends, traveling to classic car shows, repairing cars, and planting palm trees.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory: children, Nina Williams, Robin Cohen(Lamont), Tracy Grimes, Jimmy Williams, Jesse Williams, Clarissa Wilson(Larry), Erica Glover, Janita Williams Petree, and Enrico Glover(Shalawn), and a host of grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved