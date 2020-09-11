1/1
James E. Goodman
James E. Goodman

CLINTON — James E. Goodman, 72, of 38 Church Road, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Holly Grove Holiness Church with the Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons and the Rev. Darrell Little officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Sunday at the church just before the funeral.

James, born in 1948 in Durham County, was the son of the late Ruth Ammons and Marvin and Annie Goodman. He was a retired employee with the City of Clinton and a preacher at Holden Beach. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Geraldine Mitchell Goodman

Survivors include: wife Linda Jones Goodman; children, Jerri Perry, Jamie Goodman, and Joseph Goodman; step-children, April Renee Jones, Tressa Lynn Tyner and Dana Victoria Jones; sisters, Linda Jarman and Marchell Carter; brothers, Jackie Ammons and Sherman Goodman; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
