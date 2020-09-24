MAGNOLIA — Mr. James Earl Robinson, 91, of Magnolia, passed away on Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020 at UNC Rex hospital in Raleigh.

Mr. Robinson was born on Dec. 27, 1928 to the late Stephen C. Robinson and Nellie Safrit Merrit in Sampson County.

Celebration of Life by the Graveside will follow in the Mt. Zion AME ZIon Church Cemetery in Magnolia, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He will lie in peaceful repose an hour prior to the service.

James leaves to cherish his memories two children, Perry S. Robinson and Kimberly M. Robinson-Smith; three grandchildren, Andy L. Robinson, Lawrence M. Smith and Johnathan C. Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Majestic Funeral Home is serving the family.