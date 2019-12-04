James Edwin Parks

Hobbsville — James Edwin Parks, 75, of 446 Gliden Road, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his daughter's home in Clinton.

Mr. Parks was born in Gates County on Oct. 2, 1944, and was the son of the late Earl F. and Stella White Parks. A retired inspector with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, he was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. A member of Piney Woods Friends Meeting, in earlier years he had enjoyed the fellowship of Up River Friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Earline.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Sandra Winslow Parks; three daughters, Jennie Parks Upton of Hertford, Vevlyn Parks Lowe and husband, John, of Clinton, and April Parks Millsap and husband, Justin, of Quantico, VA; a brother, Vandy "Bud" Parks of Hobbsville; five grandchildren, Tiffani Boyce and husband, Jonathan, Garth Upton, Carter Lowe, Jackson Lowe, and Gracyn Millsap; and two great-grandsons, Brayden and Tanner Boyce.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in Piney Woods Friends Meeting and will be conducted by Pastors Jeremy Pugh and Frank Carter. A private burial will be in the Up River Cemetery. Friends may join the family Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, or in the fellowship hall of the Meeting House immediately following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Piney Woods Friends Meeting, the Winfall Volunteer Fire Department, or to the Edenton Farmers Market.

