James Fields

TURKEY — James Elvin Fields, 81, of 921 Lake Artesia Road, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Bonnetsville Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Jeff Stewart, the Rev. Robert Cribbs and the Rev. Donald Ray Massey officiating. Entombment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 1-2:45 p.m. at the church before the funeral service and at other times at the home.

James, born in 1938 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Elvin Clifton Fields and Lillie Smith Fields. He was a shop foreman for Quality Farm Equipment. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Fields and Elwood Fields.

Survivors include: wife of 59 years, Patricia Fields; sons, James Allen Fields and James Elwood Fields and wife Amy; daughter, Cindy Fields Gibson and Terry Holland and husband Dwight; sister, Elizabeth Pusey of Wilmington; grandchildren, James Preston Fields and wife Katherine, April Norris and husband Brent, Lisa Gibson, Thomas Fields, and Samuel Fields; and great-grandchildren, Austin Fields, Jacob Satterfield and Caroline Satterfield.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Bonnetsville Church of God of Prophecy, c/o Alease Spell, 7612 Keener Road, Clinton, NC 28328. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.