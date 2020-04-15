James Frank Boyette

CLINTON — Mr. James Frank Boyette, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Southwood Nursing & Retirement Facility in Clinton.

Born April 27, 1930 in Sampson County, Frank was the son of Franklin Hamilton and Elizabeth Campbell Boyette. He played football for Clinton High School and spent his summers as a teenager working on his Uncle's farm in Buies Creek, which led to his love of gardening. At the age of 22, Frank married his high school sweetheart, Ann, and they were married for 67 years before her passing in May of 2019. When asked how he got such a good wife, he would smile and simply say, "I am a good salesman."

He attended Campbell College in the late 40's-early 50's and in his 1950 Yearbook, a professor wrote, not about his academics as you would expect, but instead said, "Frank has a knack for getting around, along with a personality that is radiant to a host of friends."

He began his professional career selling life insurance, where he found his calling to help families feel secure financially should the unfortunate happen. He received his CLU, became an Insurance Broker and to many in his world, became the "insurance man extraordinaire." He moved his family to Raleigh in 1966 to manage Eastern North Carolina for Paul Revere Insurance Company. He was a powerful producer and received many awards and trips to exotic places.

He was also a member of several business and social organizations. He was a deacon at the Church. He loved his Church family and his home town deeply. Frank also loved to play golf with his buddies at Coharie, MacGregor Downs, North Ridge Country Club and many other courses around the country. He was a visionary, a pioneer and a storyteller. If you knew him, you knew he could tell some "tales" which were always funny, interesting, and sometimes a little risque.'

He was a man that made the most of what he had to work with. Everything from growing vegetables in the back yard in North Hills (in that unfertile Raleigh red clay), to figuring out how to do something amazing while spending as little money as possible. We often think about how many times he has driven across town to save two cents on a gallon of gasoline. However, when it came to providing for his family, he cut no corners. There are many stories about him helping family, friends, neighbors and giving to charities over the years.

Frank also had his struggles and challenges. He was often pessimistic, because to him the "glass was half empty." Many times he expected the worst thing was going to happen, but when we look back on his life, we see that he had a really good time and stayed upbeat while waiting on those "bad things" – that never really happened.

Frank was admired by his family for many things, but most of all for leading them with strong Biblical values and principles. He always encouraged the importance of Jesus in his family's life every day, not just on Sundays. He was a patron with a heart for God, Church and family – and that legacy will live on for generations.

During the last few years of Frank's life he couldn't do much, remember much, hear much or even say much, but he always made a point to tell us how good God had been to him.

"The Lord has been good to me," he would say. He was so thankful for all he had and grateful for what people did for him. At this point in his life, his body was worn out, and although his mind had left him, God had given him a thankful and loving heart that remained until his last day on earth. He will be remembered for his devotion to his wife Ann, his work ethic, a good sense of humor, a giving heart and a loving Christian man.

Frank is survived by his sister, Doris Boyette Hobbs; his two sons, Steve Boyette and wife, Becky of Raleigh, Bill Boyette and wife, Marian of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Stephen Boyette, Jr., Blair Cobb (Kevin), Kendall Betts (Tyler), all of Raleigh, and Will and Anna-Margaret Boyette of Fayetteville; He was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Paxton Boyette and Becca Cobb and due to be born soon, James Betts.

A private Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 16, at Clinton Cemetery with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the talented and caring staff at Southwood Nursing and Retirement Center as well as the Hospice care team.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Boyette Family.