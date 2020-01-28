James Franklin Arnette

KENANSVILLE — James Franklin Arnette, 66, of Kenansville passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Franklin was born in Wayne County to Sudie Jane Maready Arnette and the late James Lee Arnette.

Franklin spent his life dedicated to the Highway Patrol retiring with the rank of Lieutenant.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Kenansville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Devotional Gardens. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m. also at the Kenansville Baptist Church.

Franklin is survived by son, Jason Arnette and wife, Robyn of Clinton, step son David Shane Arnette of Jacksonville, FL; mother, Sudie Arnette; sister, Regina Kilpatrick of Kenansville; close friend, Lesley Starling of Clinton; grandchildren, Jake Arnette, Harbor Arnette, Ashley Arnette and Rachel Arnette; and his four legged baby, Lexy Belle.

Franklin was preceded in death by father, James Lee Arnette.

Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Love for Layla, Inc. 127 Circle Dr., Kenansville.