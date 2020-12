James Butler Sr.

DUNN — James Franklin Butler Sr., 84, of 711 Susan Tart Road, formerly of Fayetteville, N.C., died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Graveside services will be at noon Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Roseboro Cemetery. Public viewing will be held from 10:45 until 11:45 a.m. Sunday at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro, N.C. Mask are required.

Services will be live streamed on Butler & Son Facebook page at 12 noon.