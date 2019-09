DUNN — James Henry Rich, 65, 709 N. Ellis Ave. died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Betsy Johnson Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Snow Hill Misssionary Baptist Church, Roseboro. Interment in the Roseboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro.