James King

CLINTON — James King, 70, of 151 Tornado Lane, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at The Brian Center in Clayton.

A celebration of James' life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

A walkthrough will be held prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.