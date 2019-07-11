James Lamont Peacock

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lamont Peacock.
Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Obituary
Send Flowers

FAYETTEVILLE — James Lamont Peacock, 59, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.

Home Going services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Cedar Point Disciple, 1258 Cedar Point Road, Newton Grove. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Newton Grove.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service from 1 to 7 p.m. with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneral.com.

Professional services are provided by Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.