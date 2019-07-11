FAYETTEVILLE — James Lamont Peacock, 59, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.

Home Going services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Cedar Point Disciple, 1258 Cedar Point Road, Newton Grove. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Newton Grove.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service from 1 to 7 p.m. with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

