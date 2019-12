James Parker

FAYETTEVILLE — James Luther Parker, 79, of 4600 Cumberland Road, formerly of Roseboro, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Smith Chapel Church, Garland. Interment in the church cemetery.

Public visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro.