James Malcolm "Jimmy" Tanner

SALEMBURG —Mr. James Malcolm "Jimmy" Tanner, 74, of Salemburg passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Stig Larson and Joel Faircloth officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Mr. Tanner was a native of Sampson County, the son of the James Franklin Tanner and Lillian Crowson Tanner. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Tommy Tanner, Johnny Tanner, Ricky Tanner and Billy Tanner. Jimmy graduated from Roseboro-Salemburg High School in 1961. He went to Southwood College for two years and then transferred to Campbell University. He worked as a dog groomer and in drywall construction. He then went to work for the Sampson County EMS, where he retired. He was also a volunteer fire fighter.

He is survived by four sisters, Shirley Childress of Clinton, Ann McLeod and Peggy Tanner both of Sanford and Elaine Larson of Salemburg; brother, Jerry Tanner and wife, Diane of Glenville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roseboro Rescue, P. O. Box 891, Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.