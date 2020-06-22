James N. Martin

The Honorable James N. Martin, 99, former North Carolina district court judge, judge advocate general, career Naval officer, and World War II veteran, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Westminster-Canterbury in Virginia Beach, Va.

He leaves behind his wife, Grace, of 30 years; daughter, Kathryn; sons, James Jr. and Darrell; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Winnifred Nelson Martin of almost 48 years.

A graveside service will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 24, at Rosewood Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel.