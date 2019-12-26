FAISON — James Paul "Jimmy" Burch, resident of the Faison area, passed away at home Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the age of 65. He was a well-known farmer, agribusinessman, and partner in Burch Farms.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. at Wayne Memorial Park. Officiating will be the Rev. Nelson Powell. The family will greet friends at the cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cures for the Colors, c/o Southeastern Medical Oncology Center, 203 Cox Blvd., Goldsboro, NC 27534.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Teresa Oates Burch; two sons, Jimmy O. Burch and Jared Hines Burch, both of Faison; two brothers, William Earl Burch of Faison and Francis Ted Burch of Newton Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William David Burch and Georgiana Hines Burch; and two brothers, David Carroll Burch and Herbert Barry Burch.