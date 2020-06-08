James R. "Jamie" Eldridge
James "Jamie" Eldridge

NEWTON GROVE — James "Jamie" R. Eldridge, 43, passed away on June 5, 2020 at his residence.

His graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. His service will be held at Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Newton Grove. Officiating will be Rev. Cathy Mooney.

Jamie is survived by his sister, Jane Eldridge of Fayetteville; and his niece and nephew, Jasmine and Jadiah. Also left to cherish his memories are several aunts, uncles, cousins and his loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Janice L. Eldridge, and special companion, Bogey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to; Unity Presbyterian Church, c/o Ann Barefoot, 100 Wilkes Road, Dunn, N.C. 28334.

In light of the recent restrictions due to the coronavirus, the family understands if you can't join them for the service. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Newton Grove, NC.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
