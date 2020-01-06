James Robert Vann

CLINTON — Mr. James Robert Vann, 86, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4641 Church Road, Newton Grove, N.C. 28366. Interment with Masonic and Military Rites will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

His survivors include; wife, Helen Bass Vann of the home; daughters, Helen Raye Vann Smith and husband, Billy of Salemburg and Robin Vann Heatherington and husband Paul of Raleigh; grandchildren, Sean Smith, Shea Smith, Van Heatherington, Rachel Heatherington and Anna Heatherington; niece, Linda McCullen; and nephew, Randy Vann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie and Ora House Vann and brother, Gilbert Vann.

Mr. Vann was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. He was a Mason for 56 years, a Shriner, and a Sudan Dunn clown for 53 years. He enjoyed helping children receive needed medical assistance in throughout the US. This was a contentment in his life that will be remembered. Mr. Vann was a farmer and a former owner of Vann's Grocery and the Farm House Restaurant until his retirement.

Memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4641 Church Road, Newton Grove, N.C. 28366 or , 403 E Front St., New Bern, N.C. 28560.