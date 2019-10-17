SALEMBURG — Mr. James Rufus "Rup" Williams, 92, of Salemburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Union Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Williams was a native of Sampson County, the son of Loster and Janie McPhail Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters. He was retired owner and operator of Precision Machine in Fayetteville. He was a Navy and Marines veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie Williams of the home; two daughters, Pam Hedgepeth and husband, Ronnie and Tara McPhail all of Salemburg; sister, Joann Miller and husband, Larry of Fayetteville; brother, Roy V. Williams and wife, Wanda of Roseboro; four grandchildren, Amy Hairr and husband, Brett, Matthew Hedgepeth, Natalie McPhail and James McPhail; two great grandchildren and a foster grandson, Randy Williams.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home of Pam and Ronnie Hedgepeth, 615 Vander Road, Salemburg.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.