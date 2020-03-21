James "Tommy" Smith

Mr. James "Tommy" Smith, 75, of 491 Courtland Drive, Summerville, SC, formerly of the Kelly community, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Trident Medical Center, Charleston, SC.

Smith was born August 17, 1944 in Sampson County, the son of the late Jessie Smith and Thelma Devane Smith. Smith was a proud Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by eight sisters; Nevada Griffith, Catherine Massengill, Ruth Jones, Jessie Lee, Sue Evans, Lovedy Evans, Jeanette Bordeaux and Rebecca Pusey.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kelly.

Smith is survived by his wife, Linda Smith; one son, James Thomas Smith Jr. of Summerville, SC; three sisters, Faye Evans of Harrells, Sylvia Well and husband Joe of Harrells, Diane Lippincott and husband Tom of Wilmington and one granddaughter, Amelia Rose Smith.

A walk-through Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland. Services provided by Carter Funeral Home, Garland. www.carterfh.com