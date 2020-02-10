James "Tom" Howard

AUTRYVILLE — Mr. James Thomas "Tom" Howard, 77, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Southwood Nursing and Retirement Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Union Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt, the Rev. Marc Walters and the Rev. Rob Wingo officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Howard was a native of Sampson County, the son of James Clayton and Eloise Holland Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Norma Page Howard and two brothers, Linoard Howard and Ellis Howard. He was a farmer and a retired member of the Clement Rescue Squad and was also a founding member of the Clement Fire Dept.

He is survived by two sons, Darryl Howard and wife, Tammy and Kevin Howard and wife, Debbie all of Autryville; three grandchildren, Bethany Owen and husband, Robby of Autryville, Savannah Howard of White Lake and Nolan Howard of Autryville; one great grandson, Landen Owen of Autryville.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.