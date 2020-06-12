WARSAW — James Tyler Haney, 27, of 170 Willie Bostic Lane, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 17th at Devotional Garden in Warsaw with the Rev. Asa Lee and the Rev. Buck Grady officiating.

Tyler, born in Duplin County in 1993, was the son of Alfred James Haney, Jr. and Cynthia Huffman Haney. He worked with Kenansville Public works as a waste water operator and was a member of Fellowship Church of God. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alfred James Haney Sr. and Elizabeth Haney and maternal grandparents, Vernon Huffman and Peggy Huffman.

Survivors in addition to his parents are his wife, Hailey Catherine Haney; brother, Noah Ryan Haney (Ashlynn Hardison); father-in-law, Gray Sheffield; mother-in-law, Heather Wood Ness; and sister-in-law, Grace Sheffield. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Macy Kaee Education Fund, c/o Hailey Haney, 170 Willie Bostic Lane, Warsaw, NC 28398.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.