CLINTON — James Tyson Balkcum, 96, of 1009 Lloyd St., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Clinton City Cemetery with the Rev. T. R. Miller officiating. There will be a walk through viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home.

James, born in 1923 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Eurastus Balkcum and Lula Mae Carter Balkcum. He was a WWII Army Veteran receiving two bronze stars. James was a farmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Victor Balkcum, Joe Albert Balkcum, Sam Balkcum, Mae B. Shipp, Belle B. Pope and Emeline B. Herring.

Survivors include wife of 76 years, Emojeanne Maynard Balkcum; children, James "Jim" T. Balkcum, Jr. and wife Dot, William A. Balkcum, Charles Mark Balkcum, Jeffrey Maynard Balkcum and wife Kelly, and Lauren J. Balkcum; four grandsons; and seven great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Southwood Nursing Center staff and caregivers, Debbie Cruse and Kim Garrson.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 208 Sampson St., Clinton, NC 28328. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.