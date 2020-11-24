James Wells Miskimen

ROSEBORO — Mr. James Wells Miskimen, 80, of Roseboro passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

No local services will be held.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Canton, Ohio.

He was born in Stark County, Ohio to Carl E. and Laura Wells Miskimen. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Carol Miskimen and brother, Gary Miskimen. He was a retired welder and a retired Master Sgt. with the U. S. Army.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Miskimen and Christopher Miskimen both of Roseboro, Mike Miskimen and wife, Dennita of Virginia and Dianna Smith and husband, Kawane of Clinton; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and siblings, Marlene Jones of Newark, Ohio and Rita Winder and husband, William of Canton, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Miskimen of Hartville, Ohio.

Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382 and Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road, NW, Canto, Ohio 44718.