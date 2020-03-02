BEACH
Jamie Lee Beach, 48, of 192 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation of Clinton.
HOWARD
Margie Ann Sutton Howard, 82, of Warsaw, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, N.C. Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc.
ROBERTS
Thomas W. Roberts III, 41, of Fayetteville, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation of Clinton.
De VICTORIA
Lisa Y. De Victoria, 52, of 706 West Main St., Clinton, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at her home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation of Clinton.