Jamie Lee Beach

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie Lee Beach.
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc
1654 NC 24 and 50 Hwy
Warsaw, NC
28398
(910)-293-7575
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEACH

Jamie Lee Beach, 48, of 192 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation of Clinton.

HOWARD

Margie Ann Sutton Howard, 82, of Warsaw, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, N.C. Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc.

ROBERTS

Thomas W. Roberts III, 41, of Fayetteville, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation of Clinton.

De VICTORIA

Lisa Y. De Victoria, 52, of 706 West Main St., Clinton, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at her home. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation of Clinton.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.