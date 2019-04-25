Ms. Jane Annette Myers, 62, of 343 Ebenezer Church Road, Goldsboro, went on to her eternal home, Friday, April 19, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Ms. Myers, born in Johnston County, was the daughter of the late Willie Lee Myers and Cherry Christine Myers. She worked with her family for most of her life on the farm and truly cherished these times having a strong love for both her family and the farm. Being a donor, she was able to give the gift of life at her death. Ms. Myers was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence Myers and Tommy Myers.

She is survived by her brother, Timmy Myers of the home; a brother, Johnny Myers of Wilson; a brother, Luby Myers of Goldsboro; a sister, Diane Thornton of Newton Grove; her children, Sharon Annette Owens and Gary Austin Owens, Jr. of Clinton; and two grandchildren, Vadon Bass and Rivor Bass.

The family received friends at the home for a private memorial dinner to celebrate her life and reminisce over the memories they shared of her.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all the family and friends for their heartfelt messages and compassion during this unexpected and difficult time.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.