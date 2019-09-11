Jane Kaleel

CLINTON — Mrs. Jane Early Kaleel, 91, of 401 Pineview Road, passed away on Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Chapel, 408 College St., Clinton, where Dr. Ray Ammons and Dr. Ron Cava will officiate. Interment will be held privately in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on April 8, 1928 in Richmond County, Mrs. Kaleel was the daughter of the late Rev. Waldo Dwight Early and Eleanor Teachey Early, and the widow of Albert Johnny Kaleel. She attended Mars Hill College, and graduated from the nursing program at Highsmith Hospital in Fayetteville. A Registered Nurse, and one of the early members in 1952 of the nursing staff at Sampson Regional Medical Center, she met her future husband, and the love of her life, while in nursing school, where he reminded her of the new hospital in Clinton. They were married by her father in the parsonage at Falling Creek Baptist Church in Wayne County, and enjoyed 49 years of marriage, until Albert's death in 2002.

She was the second hire in the fledgling nursing program at the now Sampson Community College, where she nurtured a generation of Sampson County nurses. Jane was a longtime, faithful and dedicated member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, directed the GA program, and served as WMU president. Additionally, she chaired a pastor search committee, served on the Sanctuary Renovation Committee and the History Committee, and started the FBC History Room.

Among her most revered memories was the medical mission trip for 12 days to Honduras the summer following her 80th birthday. She treasured the many trips she took with her beloved sister, Beth, where they traveled to, among others, Hawaii, Europe, the Panama Canal, and on the trans-Canadian railway.

Remaining to cherish her memory are three sons: Albert Johnny Kaleel, Jr. (Maricam) of Clinton; Stuart Kaleel (Michele) of Raleigh; and Steve Kaleel (Naomi) of Turkey. Mrs. Kaleel was blessed with four grandchildren, whom she adored: Halee Cecelia Kaleel, Trent Stephen Kaleel, Madeline Anne Kaleel and Miranda Jane Kaleel.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Waldo Dwight Early, Jr., and her sister, Beth Early Belton.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday prior to the service, beginning at 11:30 a.m.; and other times at residence in Clinton.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting ww.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Kaleel family.