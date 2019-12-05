Janice McLamb McMahon

MORGANTON — Janice McLamb McMahon, 79, of Morganton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 by the fire at her son's home with her son and grandson by her side. Born in Sampson County, on Jan.19, 1940, she was the daughter of the late James McLamb and Ruth Baggett McLamb.

Janice was a faithful member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. She was a classroom teacher for many years, served as principal of Hillcrest and Drexel Elementary Schools, and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She encouraged deep thought and reading in her grandchildren. Janice was an avid gardener and reader who enjoyed playing bridge and spending time in her blueberry orchard. She was also a past Morganton Woman of the Year.

Janice is survived by her son, Dr. Mark A. McMahon; grandchildren, Mark Andrew McMahon and Mallory Grace McMahon; brothers, Larry Mack McLamb and wife, Linda, and Curtis McLamb and wife, Patsy; sister-in-law, Roxie Hewell; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Allen McMahon; brother, Thomas McLamb; and an infant sister.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park.

The family would like to extended a special thanks to staff at WakeMed's Neuro Intensive Care Unit in Raleigh, Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, and family friend, Laurie Toman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Home Baptist Church, 2272 Mt. Home Church Road, Morganton, 28655 or to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Road, Valdese, 28690.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.