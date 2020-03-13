Jarvis McLamb

DUNN — Mr. Jarvis H. McLamb, 83, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Betsy Johnson Hospital. He was born in Johnston County on July 10, 1936 to the late Wilburn and Gertie McLamb. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wade McLamb and two sisters, Eglie M. Stone, Enda M. Medlin.

Jarvis served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He was a lifelong farmer and served four terms as a Sampson County Commissioner. He loved his family very much.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 pm at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home by Rev. Sammy McLamb and Rev. Larry McCarty. Burial will follow in Starling Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce S. McLamb of Dunn, two sons, Ricky McLamb and wife Daphine of Dunn, Brian McLamb and wife Kathleen of Smithfield, three daughters, Pat Patton of Wade, Brenda McLamb of Godwin, Paula McLamb of Fayetteville, four brothers; Carlton McLamb of Vass, Arvalee McLamb and wife Linda of Erwin, Harold McLamb and wife Joyce of Eastover, Bobby McLamb and wife Kay of Dunn, a sister-in-law, Bess McLamb of Ayden, twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Antioch Baptist Church of Falcon, 6237 Front St., Falcon, N.C. 28342 or to the Baptist Men of NC, checks made to NCBM, P.O. Box 1107 Cary, N.C. 27512.