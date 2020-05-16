Javon RaShad McAlister FAYETTEVILLE — Mr. Javon RaShad McAlister, 17, of 2020 Blackfriars Road, Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, May 10, at Cape Fear Valley Health System, Fayetteville. A private funeral service will be Monday, May 18, at Worley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Underwood officiating. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton. Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 16 to May 17, 2020.