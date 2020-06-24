Jean Bordeaux Long
CLINTON — Mrs. Jean Bordeaux Long, 83, of 120 Southwood Drive, formerly of Garland, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton, N.C.

Mrs. Long was born June 8, 1937 in Sampson County, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Craven Long.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Garland Cemetery.

Mrs. Long is survived by her son, Terry Long and wife Lisa of Clinton; one granddaughter, Courtney English and husband Brandon of Clinton; three grandchildren, Riley Maddox, Wren, Ripp; one sister, Debra Spell and husband Mickey of Autryville; and one brother, Allen Bordeaux of Garland.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, after the service at the cemetery.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
