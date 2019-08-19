Jean (New) Cooper

AUTRYVILLE — Ms. Jean (New) Cooper, 80, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Highsmith Rainey Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman. Burial will follow in the Autryville Cemetery.

Mrs. Cooper was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Lee and Maude Fann New. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John F. Cooper; and a sister, Donna N. Cashwell. She served as the Town Clerk for the city of Autryville; was a former police officer, and served as an elected member of the Autryville Town Council. She also retired as a WIC Clerk with the Cumberland County Health Dept.

She is survived by two sons, John Michael Cooper and wife, Karen and James Franklin Cooper and wife, Courtney; brother, Douglas New; and one grandchild, Josephine "Josie" Cooper.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.