Jean E. Thompson

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Jean E. Thompson, 71, transitioned into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 30, 1948 to the late Colia Price and Azzie Lee Herring of Clinton. She was a 1966 graduate of Charles E. Perry High School. In 1970, she was united in holy matrimony to the late James H. Thompson. She leaves to cherish her memory, James C. Thompson, (Cheryl), Juanita Moye, and Jacqueline Rankin (Joseph). She leaves six grandchildren, four brothers, four sisters, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro has been entrusted with funeral services. They are incomplete at this time.