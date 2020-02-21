Mrs. Jean Warren Merritt Godwin, 88, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Betsy Johnson Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Jean was born March 24, 1931 in Cumberland County, the only child of the late Glenn and Eva Moore Warren. Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Merritt; her second husband, Tommy Godwin; and a step grandchild.

Jean graduated from Clinton High School and attended nurses training at NC Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem. She married Howard Merritt from Delway, where they made their home with their two children. Jean and Howard were very active in their church and community. As a young family, they were honored as Farm Family of the Year in Sampson County, and later were named N.C. State Grange Young Couple of the Year for their church and community work.

When her children were older, Jean began working as secretary and bookkeeper at Union High School, a job she held for almost ten years. Howard, her husband, died suddenly of a heart attack in 1979. Years later Jean met and married Tommy Godwin of Dunn, and were happily married for almost 30 years. Jean continued to reside in Dunn after Tommy's death in 2012.

Jean was a member of First Baptist Church of Dunn, the Dunn Woman's Club, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She also enjoyed spending time at Topsail Beach.

Funeral services for Jean will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Baptist Church of Dunn with Dr. Len Keever and Rev. Hank Dunbar officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1690 Trinity Church Road, Magnolia.

Jean is survived by her two children, Kathy M. Cherry and husband Bill of Topsail Beach, and Dail Merritt and wife Debbie of Holly Ridge; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two step children, Locke Godwin and wife Mary Sue, and Mary Sue Barbour and husband Wayne; eight step grandchildren and ten step great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church of Dunn.

Memorial contributions will be welcome at Trinity Methodist Church, or First Baptist Church of Dunn.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.