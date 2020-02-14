KENANSVILLE — Jeanette Newman Jones, 90, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Jones was born Nov. 16, 1929 in Lenoir County, to the late Jasper Newman and Evelyn Byrd Newman.

Mrs. Jones is survived by son, Harley James Jones and wife, Ruth of Kenansville; two daughters, Janet Jones-Chambers and husband, Keith of Kenansville, and Janice Jones and husband, Richard Clifton of Turkey; daughter-in-law, Connie Evan and husband, Tommy of Wilmington; and grandson, Alan Jones and wife, Nola of Kenansville.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by husband, Harold J. Jones and son, Julius Jones.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Mrs. Jeanette's care givers, Patsy Chestnutt, Samantha Haney, and Debbie Wilson, for their loving care and attentiveness.

Arrangements by and a service of Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc.