Jeanette Tew

CLINTON— Ms. Jeanette Tew, 62, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Rex Hosital in Raleigh.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Bradshaw Family Cemetery located on Alex Benton Road, in Newton Grove with Rev. Darian Parker officiating.

Born on December 30, 1957 in Sampson County, Jeanette was the daughter of the late Martin Randolph and Louise Jordan Tew. Jeanette spent many years with Sampson Regional Medical Center as a Nurses Aid. She loved caring for people, her family, her church and will be greatly missed.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Melissa Brewington and husband, Frankie of Clinton; two grandchildren, Kurt Hurlburt ll and Evie Jordan Hurlburt; three sisters: Deborah Weeks and Shelia Tew both of Mt. Olive, and Peggy Brewington of Clinton.

In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by two sisters, Jacqueline Avery and Ruby Hatcher; and four brothers, Otto, Martin, Richard and Ray Tew.

The family will receive friends following the service at the Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tew family.