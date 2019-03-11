Jeannette Rothermel

Rachael Jeannette Crumpler Rothermel, best known as "Granny," of Clinton, N.C., died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County in Kannapolis, N.C. She was 87 years old.

Jeannette was the daughter of the late Houston and Annie Crumpler, also of Clinton. She was the sister of the late Etta Doris Tart and Houston 'Buster' Crumpler. She was the loving Mother of Margaret Ann Swaringen who preceded her in death in 1982 and Billy Ray Rothermel of Fayetteville, N.C. She is widow of the late George F. Rothermel who died in 2002.

She graduated from Clinton High School and went on to study nursing. She began her nursing career with Dr. Kendall of Clinton, N.C. After helping deliver many children in Sampson County, she moved on to private duty nursing in Fayetteville and finally worked as a nurse and office manager for Dr. William R. Caviness in Fayetteville for more than 30 years until her retirement.

Granny was a devoted member of West Clinton Baptist Church. This is the church she attended growing up and returned to after moving back to Clinton. Her church life had been very active throughout her life. She taught lessons, played the piano on occasion, helped with the administration, led outreach programs taking food and sending cards to the sick and frequently lead the church in prayer for invitation. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and loved her church family and friends. She spent her entire life showing others the love of Christ through her actions. She was an extraordinary cook and always shared that talent with others. Granny took meals and baked treats to the local fire department, police station, hospitals and nursing homes almost daily. She devoted herself to helping others and making sure people felt loved. This also showed in how she treated her family.

She was an endearing grandmother to Ricky, her grandson, and her great-grandchildren, Brittney, Evan and Lauryn; a devoted wife to her late husband, George; a faithful and loyal mother to her late daughter, Margaret; a wonderful role model for her son, Billy Rothermel; a caring sister to all her siblings, and a loving aunt to all her nephews and nieces.

Jeannette was a strong woman in body, spirit and commitment. She lived for God and her family and cherished each one.

She is survived by her son, Billy Ray Rothermel; grandson, Richard V. Odom Jr. and wife, Debra; three great-grandchildren, Brittney Little, age 24, Evan Odom, age 13, and Lauryn Odom, age 6. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins all of which she loved dearly.

A celebration of Jeannette's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton, N.C. The Rev. Don Fleming will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. The graveside service will follow in Grandview Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, N.C. 28081. Condolences may be made at crumpler-honeycutt.com.