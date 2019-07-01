Jeffrey Terry

SALEMBURG — Mr. Jeffrey Allen Terry, 52, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Terry was a native of Hertford County and the son of the Rev. George M. and Judy Bland Terry. He was a truck driver.

He is survived by his parents, of the home; a son, Jeremy Terry and wife, Trisha of Leland, N.C.; brother, Randy Terry of the home; two sisters, Michelle Marley and husband, Timmy of Salemburg and Cyndi Mesimer and husband, Bryon of Clinton; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.