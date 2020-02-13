Jennifer Victoria Simmons "Jenni" Ransom

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Victoria Simmons "Jenni" Ransom.
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Talley Woodland Park
2122 Middle Road
Eastover, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

EASTOVER — Ms. Jennifer "Jenni" Victoria Simmons Ransom, 41, of Eastover, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, at her home.

Jenni was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Hugh Douglas and Mary Lynn Nunnery Simmons. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Jernigan of the home; two daughters, Jessica Ransom and Kaitlyn Ransom both of Eastover; one brother, Hugh Douglas Simmons and wife, Adriana of Garland; a sister, Dina Young and husband, Troy of Crestview, Fla.; and four nieces and nephews, Ashley, Troy, Lily and River.

A celebration of life will be held at Talley Woodland Park, 2122 Middle Road, Eastover on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Strickland officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Karen Chandler Trust, PO Box 87292, Fayetteville, NC 28304; or online at www.karenchandlertrust.com.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home 401 W. Roseboro St. Roseboro, NC 28382
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.