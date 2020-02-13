EASTOVER — Ms. Jennifer "Jenni" Victoria Simmons Ransom, 41, of Eastover, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, at her home.

Jenni was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Hugh Douglas and Mary Lynn Nunnery Simmons. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Jernigan of the home; two daughters, Jessica Ransom and Kaitlyn Ransom both of Eastover; one brother, Hugh Douglas Simmons and wife, Adriana of Garland; a sister, Dina Young and husband, Troy of Crestview, Fla.; and four nieces and nephews, Ashley, Troy, Lily and River.

A celebration of life will be held at Talley Woodland Park, 2122 Middle Road, Eastover on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Strickland officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Karen Chandler Trust, PO Box 87292, Fayetteville, NC 28304; or online at www.karenchandlertrust.com.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home 401 W. Roseboro St. Roseboro, NC 28382