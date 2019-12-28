Jenny Annie Lou Mott Johnson

ROSE HILL — Mrs. Jenny Annie Lou Mott Johnson, 88, of 2179 Register Sutton Rd., passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Day Springs of Wallace.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Dennis Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in the Peterson-Matthews Cemetery in Harrell's.

Born in 1931 in Sampson County, Annie was the daughter of the late William and Annie Odell Smith Mott and the widow of Tommy Pearson Johnson. She was a member of Clear Run Baptist Church and was a homemaker who cared and loved for her family.

Annie is survived by her daughter, Judy T. Tyndall and husband, Larry of Clinton; two sons: James Elbert Johnson of Rose Hill and William Earl Johnson and wife Mary of Chinquapin; three sisters: Eva Mae Atkinson of Sneads Ferry, Carolyn Cox of Wilmington and Nellie Ray Carter of Tennessee; two brothers: J.W. Mott and wife, Linda of Harrell's and Robert Mott and wife, Marylin of Mocksville. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who she loved very much.

In addition to her parents and husband, Annie was preceded in death by her two sons: Robert Lee Johnson and Thomas Johnson, Jr.; two daughters: Patricia J. Hicks and Lucille J. Tyndall; two sons-in-law: Danny Hicks and Billy Tyndall.

The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel.

