Jerry Eugene Mercer

TURKEY— Jerry Eugene Mercer, 76, of 1078 Bowden Road, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Quinn Family Cemetery in Turkey NC, with Rev. Clay Carter officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service and at other times at the home.

Jerry, born in 1944 in Tampa, Florida, was the son of the late Major Bryant McCullen and Audrey Beatrice Mercer. He was a truck driver and retired from Smithfield Foods. Jerry enjoyed deer hunting and fishing and was a true outdoorsman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Dawn and grandson, Nicholas Mercer.

Survivors include; wife of 52 years, Carrie Lynn Chambers Mercer; sons, Greg Mercer (Tammy), Terry Mercer (Wendy), and Jeremy Mercer (Becky); grandchildren, Audrey, Deandra White, Zackery, Cody, Hunter, Will and Bella; great-grandchildren, Isabella White; brothers, Major Bryant McCullen, Jr. and Vincent McCullen; and sisters, Nancy Ezzell, Brenda Quinn, Connie Wilson, Melody Willis. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.