CLINTON — Jerry Glenn Howard, 64, of 212 Lonnie Parker Lane, Clinton, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro. Interment at the Roseboro Cemetery, Roseboro.

Public Visitation is 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro.