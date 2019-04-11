CLINTON — Mr. Jerry Landis Melvin, 75, of 905 Powers St., passed away on April 10, 2019 at his home in Clinton.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in the Chapel of Royal-Hall Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Church Cemetery in Salemburg.

Born on Jan. 3, 1944 in Sampson County, Jerry was the son of the late Toler James and Alma Laura Thornton Melvin. He was a cable splicer with Carolina Telephone Company/Century Link. He was a diehard Dale Earnhardt fan, enjoyed going to car shows and loved to go fishing. He was a hard-working man with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Melvin Williams and husband, Alan, of Delway, Kimberly Melvin Garason of Clinton; Devoted Companion of 30 years, Mary Sue Shipp of the home; six grandchildren, Kris Alphin and wife, Chelsea, Charles Balkcum, Kaleb Norris, Andrew (Clay) Marsh, Hannah Garason, Michael Dale Williams; four great-grandchildren, Ella Kate, Eli and Peyton Alphin and Hadleigh Balkcum; one brother, Burnice Melvin Sr.; stepbrothers, Elbert Spell, Welton Spell and Tony Spell; and stepsister, Brenda Hall. He also leaves behind his beloved Chihuahua dog, "Fancy."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Melvin; two sisters, Diane Tew and Shirley Naylor; and a brother, TJ Melvin.

Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalfuneralhome.com.

