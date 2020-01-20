Jerry Underwood

CLINTON — Jerry Robert Underwood, 68, of 2928 N U.S. Hwy 421, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Rex Hospital.

A funeral will be held at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, Grove Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Shook and the Rev. Cameron Dunn officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the church just prior to the service and at other times at the home.

Jerry born in Sampson County in 1951, was the son of Robert Junius Underwood and the late Estelle Butler Underwood. He worked in sales with Clinton Appliance and Furniture and Dossenbachs Furniture. He was a member of Grove Park Baptist Church serving as deacon, head usher, RA leader, and Sunday school teacher. Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing, talking and spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert Lee Tew Jr. and Thelma Parson Tew.

Survivors include: wife of 47 ½ years, Toni Sue Tew Underwood; father, Robert Junius Underwood; daughters, Heather U. Straughn and son Garrison Straughn and Amy U. Tyndall and husband Mark and sons, Cal and Hunter; brother, Mark Underwood (Linda); sisters, Deborah Lucas (Nick) and sister, Marlene Underwood ( Keith); two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Grove Park Baptist Church, 609 Northeast Blvd., Clinton, N.C. 28328 or to Tim's Gift, 108 Northeast Blvd., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.