Jerry W. Long

FAISON — Jerry Wayne Long, 68, of Faison, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

Jerry was born in Sampson County, NC on Aug.14, 1951 and was a son of the late Fulton and Alice (Smith) Long. He enjoyed fishing but most importantly spending time with his family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Robin (Graves) Long; one son, Jason Long of Faison, N.C.; one daughter, Amber Long of Teachey, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Daniel Diaz, Aniya Long, and Jayden Long.

