Jack Edgerton

CLINTON — Mr. Jesse "Jack" Edgerton, 82, of Kimberly Drive, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Born on Jan. 11, 1937 in Pitt County, Jack was the son of the late Robert Allen and Grace Dowdy Edgerton. He retired after having 39 and a half years of service to the State of North Carolina as Superintendent of Divisions 3 and 6 of the NC Department of Transportation Bridge Maintenance Division. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church. His greatest passions were his wife and his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren hunting, fishing, swimming and playing any sport any one of them could imagine. He was known to be a great baseball and basketball athlete in his high school years, and he thrived on teaching anyone who would listen how to get better at most anything. As his grandchildren grew, he made it a point to attend every ballgame, band concert or award ceremony they participated in, no matter how far he had to travel. Educated as an engineer, he could fix nearly anything that was broken. He loved helping with projects for neighbors and his church family. He was a great listener and an even better storyteller. He was a humble, kindhearted man, who loved to laugh and make others smile. He will be greatly missed.

Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Whealton Edgerton of the home; daughters: Jennifer Leigh Edgerton of Goldsboro, Jackie Edgerton Rouse and husband, Michael of Southport; son, Thomas Allen Edgerton of Washington, NC; three grandsons: Jonathan Stancil (Kristina), Jason Stancil and Zachary Edgerton; and two brothers: Robert Allen Edgerton, Jr. of Delaware and Victor "Reggie" Edgerton of Los Angeles, California. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters: Zola Claudette Edgerton and Alma Register.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tony Calhoun officiating. The family will receive family and friends prior to the service, beginning at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary; and other times at his home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 800 Smith St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

The family wishes to offer their most heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Mary Gran Nursing Center for their love, support, and compassionate care of Jack and the entire family during the past few months. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

