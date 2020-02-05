Jesse Lewis Butler passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was born March 30, 1929, in Sampson County. Jesse was the son of Jesse L. Butler and wife, Rosalie Pope Butler.

He is preceded in death by his son, Paul F. Butler, his parents, his brothers Fred, Bob and Charles; and sisters Edna, Esther and Kay Marie. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Esidora M. Butler, his son, Richard B. Butler, daughters Diane B. Harvey (Kevin) and Ellen B. Hancox (Scott); three grandchildren, Sarah H. Sen (Suman), Laura K. Hancox (Nathan) and Luke A. Hancox (Willene); and great-grandsons, Neel and Kabir Sen.

Jesse graduated from Clinton High School and graduated from Pineland College-Edwards Military Institute in Salemburg in 1949. He served in the United States Army from 1950-1952. He attended the University of North Carolina and University of North Carolina School of Law and graduated in 1958.

After graduating from law school, he began his legal career at the National Labor Relations Board in Winston Salem, North Carolina. In 1971, he accepted a position in Washington, D.C. as Deputy Assistant Counsel for the Labor Department of the United States Postal Service until his retirement in 1993. After his retirement in 1993 he returned home to Clinton.

As a lawyer, he was known for his strong work ethic, litigation skills and mentoring of other young lawyers. To his family, he was the one you could always go to for help with your problems.

He loved football and he played for Clinton High School. He wanted to become a football coach but later changed course and became a lawyer. He loved all Tarheel sports and was still attending games until a year ago. He loved to travel and was the dad in the station wagon taking his family on long adventures.

His greatest love was his wife and his family, and this is his enduring legacy.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in the sanctuary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at 104 E. John St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father J. Joseph Dionne presiding. Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.